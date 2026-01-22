The Pittsburgh Steelers signed DE Jahvaree Ritzie to a futures contract, per the NFL transaction wire.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Ritzie, 22, cracked the lineup as a true freshman at North Carolina and eventually became a full-time starter in his senior season, earning third-team All-ACC honors. He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

New England waived him coming out of the preseason and briefly re-signed him to the practice squad before he was cut again.

During his four-year college career, Ritzie recorded 138 total tckles, 10.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception returned for a touchdown and two pass deflectoins in 51 games.