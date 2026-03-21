Steelers Signing C Brock Hoffman

Mark Kaboly reports that the Steelers are signing C Brock Hoffman to a one-year contract.

Hoffman, 26, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in 2022. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad.

The Browns cut him from their taxi squad in November 2022, and he caught on with the Cowboys’ practice squad. He bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad until earning a spot on their active roster in 2024. The Cowboys re-signed Hoffman to an extension last year.

In 2025, Hoffman appeared in all 17 games and made seven starts. He also played in 17 games and started seven games during the 2024 season.