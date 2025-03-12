Steelers Signing CB Darius Slay To One-Year, $10M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are signing CB Darius Slay to a one-year deal worth $10 million guaranteed.

This had been reported earlier this week but now is official with the Eagles making Slay a June 1 cut with the start of the league year today.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Slay, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019 and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia. He’s due a $17 million base salary in 2023.

In 2024, Slay appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, 13 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 Free Agents list.