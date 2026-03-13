Steelers Signing DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that DL Sebastian Joseph-Day is is signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Steelers.

The contract includes $6 million paid out during the 2025 season, according to Schefter.

Joseph-Day, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his rookie deal before signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chargers.

Los Angeles opted to waive Joseph-Day last December and he later signed on with the 49ers to finish out the season. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Tennessee in 2024.

Joseph Day returned to the Titans on a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million last year.

In 2025, Sebastian Joseph Day appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 41 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.