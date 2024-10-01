Steelers Signing LB Eku Leota To PS

Cameron Wolfe reported on Tuesday that the Steelers are signing LB Eku Leota to their practice squad.
The following is an updated list reflecting Pittsburgh’s practice squad:
- CB Anthony Averett
- DB Thomas Graham Jr.
- DL Jacob Slade
- FB Jack Colletto
- RB Jonathan Ward
- OL Doug Nester
- WR Brandon Johnson
- OL John Leglue
- LB Devin Harper
- LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
- WR Ben Skowronek (Injured)
- WR Quez Watkins
- DB Ayo Oyelola (International)
- RB Aaron Shampklin
- CB D’Shawn Jamison
- WR Jaray Jenkins
- DB C.J. Henderson
- OLB Eku Leota
Leota, 25, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
He was recently cut by the Panthers once again and has made his way onto Pittsburgh’s practice squad.
In 2023, Leota appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded four total tackles, including three tackles for loss, and one sack.
