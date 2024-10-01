Steelers Signing LB Eku Leota To PS

Cameron Wolfe reported on Tuesday that the Steelers are signing LB Eku Leota to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list reflecting Pittsburgh’s practice squad:

CB Anthony Averett

DB Thomas Graham Jr.

DL Jacob Slade

FB Jack Colletto

RB Jonathan Ward

OL Doug Nester

WR Brandon Johnson

OL John Leglue

LB Devin Harper

LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji

WR Ben Skowronek (Injured)

WR Quez Watkins

DB Ayo Oyelola (International)

RB Aaron Shampklin

CB D’Shawn Jamison

WR Jaray Jenkins

DB C.J. Henderson

OLB Eku Leota

Leota, 25, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He was recently cut by the Panthers once again and has made his way onto Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

In 2023, Leota appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded four total tackles, including three tackles for loss, and one sack.