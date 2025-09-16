Steelers Signing LB Ja’Whaun Bentley To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are signing LB Ja’Whaun Bentley to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DB Beanie Bishop DB Sebastian Castro DB D’Shawn Jamison DB Daryl Porter DL Kyler Baugh DL DeMarvin Leal LB Julius Welschof (International) OL Dylan Cook OL Steven Jones RB Lew Nichols RB Trey Sermon WR Max Hurleman WR Ke’Shawn Williams LB Jon Rhattigan QB Logan Woodside LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

Pittsburgh hosted Bentley for a workout earlier today and was impressed enough to get a deal done quickly.

Bentley, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $2.8 million contract with the Patriots and became an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

He ended up returning to New England on a two-year deal worth $9 million.

From there, Bentley re-signed another two-year extension with the team back in 2023.

In 2024, Bentley appeared in two games for the Patriots and recorded 12 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.