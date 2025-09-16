Steelers Signing LB Ja’Whaun Bentley To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are signing LB Ja’Whaun Bentley to their practice squad on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- DB Beanie Bishop
- DB Sebastian Castro
- DB D’Shawn Jamison
- DB Daryl Porter
- DL Kyler Baugh
- DL DeMarvin Leal
- LB Julius Welschof (International)
- OL Dylan Cook
- OL Steven Jones
- RB Lew Nichols
- RB Trey Sermon
- WR Max Hurleman
- WR Ke’Shawn Williams
- LB Jon Rhattigan
- QB Logan Woodside
- LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
Pittsburgh hosted Bentley for a workout earlier today and was impressed enough to get a deal done quickly.
Bentley, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $2.8 million contract with the Patriots and became an unrestricted free agent in 2021.
He ended up returning to New England on a two-year deal worth $9 million.
From there, Bentley re-signed another two-year extension with the team back in 2023.
In 2024, Bentley appeared in two games for the Patriots and recorded 12 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.
