Steelers Signing QB Mitchell Trubisky To Two-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo reports that the Steelers are signing QB Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract.

Trubisky, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option last year, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract last year.

In 2021, Trubisky appeared in six games for the Bills and completed 75 percent of his passes for 43 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.