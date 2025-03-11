Steelers Signing RB Kenneth Gainwell To One-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz reports the Steelers are signing RB Kenneth Gainwell to a one-year deal.

Gainwell, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Memphis. He just finished a four-year, $3.15 million rookie contract and is testing the open market for the first time in his career.

In 2024, Gainwell appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 75 rushing attempts for 290 yards (3.9 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 16 receptions for 116 yards (7.3 YPC).