Steelers Signing RB Travis Homer

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Steelers are signing former Bears RB Travis Homer.
Homer, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $965,000 for the 2022 season.
Homer was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year deal with the Bears in 2023. He then re-signed with Chicago on a one-year deal for 2025.
In 2025, Homer appeared in 10 games for the Bears.
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