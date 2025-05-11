Steelers Signing RB Trey Sermon

According to Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are signing RB Trey Sermon to the roster.

He tried out for the team at rookie minicamp this past week.

Sermon, 26, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie and he was quickly claimed by the Eagles.

Philadelphia cut Sermon with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and eventually waived him from injured reserve with a settlement. He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and was later added to the team’s active roster.

The Colts brought Sermon back on a one-year contract last year.

In 2024, Sermon appeared in 17 games for the Colts and made three starts for them while rushing for 159 yards on 56 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 99 yards receiving and two touchdowns.