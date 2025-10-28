Steelers Signing S Darrick Forrest

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Steelers are signing former Commanders S Darrick Forrest to their practice squad.

Forrest, 26, was a fifth-round pick by Washington in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He played out his four-year rookie deal and caught on with the Bills in March this year.

Buffalo released Forrest after camp and he caught on to the Colts’ practice squad for a week.

In 2024, Forrest appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded 13 total tackles.