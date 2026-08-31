Steelers Signing S Juanyeh Thomas To PS

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Steelers are signing S Juanyeh Thomas to the practice squad.

Thomas, 26, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Thomas returned to Dallas on a futures deal for the 2023 season and remained on the active roster through this past offseason when he signed with the Colts. Unfortunately, he was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts this year.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded 26 total tackles.