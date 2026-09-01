Bears Signing Two, Placing Two On IR Including S Coby Bryant

Bears GM Ryan Poles announced Tuesday that S Coby Bryant and TE Hayden Large will formally go on injured reserve today, per Kevin Fishbain.

Chicago will re-sign LB Jack Sanborn and DT James Lynch to fill the open roster spots.

This leaves the door open for Bryant to return later in this season from his knee injury, which was initially diagnosed as a bone bruise and fracture. His timeline was updated from 8-10 weeks to four to six months, which leaves the door cracked for him to play at some point but obviously wipes out most of the season.

Bryant, 26, was a fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati by the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL draft.

He finished up the last year for a four-year, $4,467,808 million rookie contract that included $807,808 fully guaranteed and signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Bears as an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2026 season.

In 2025, Bryant appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and recorded 66 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, seven passes defended and one forced fumble.