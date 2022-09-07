Steelers Signing WR Jaquarii Roberson To Practice Squad, Releasing LB Hamilcar Rashed

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Steelers announced on Tuesday that they are signing WR Jaquarii Roberson to their practice squad and releasing LB Hamilcar Rashed in a corresponding move.

The following is an updated list of Steelers practice squad players:

Roberson, 24, went undrafted out of Wake Forest before catching on with the Cowboys.

He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts and has now landed with his second NFL team.

During his four years with the Demon Deacons, Roberson played in 29 games, catching 146 passes for 2,158 yards (14.8 YPC) and 17 touchdowns.

