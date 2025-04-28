Steelers Signing WR Robert Woods

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Steelers are signing veteran WR Robert Woods to a one-year contract worth $2 million.

Woods, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $4,866,769 rookie contract with the Bills before signing a five-year, $39 million contract with the Rams in 2017 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Woods later signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Rams but was traded to the Titans ahead of the 2022 season. He was set to earn a base salary of $13,750,000 next season when the Titans released him in 2023.

The Texans signed Woods to a two-year, $15.25 million contract with $10 million fully guaranteed a few weeks later.

In 2024, Woods appeared in 15 games and made four starts for the Texans, catching 20 passes for 203 yards and no touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.