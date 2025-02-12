Steelers Team To Watch For Either Matthew Stafford Or Aaron Rodgers?

When looking at potential storylines going into this year’s offseason, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes the Steelers are shaping up to be in the market for a quarterback and could be a team to watch for either Rams QB Matthew Stafford or Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.

Breer writes Pittsburgh is in a position to “win now” with defensive leaders T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick in their prime years, an improving offensive line group, and a solid group of players at skill positions.

According to Breer, people within the Steelers are ready to move on from veteran QB Russell Wilson. Although some people in Pittsburgh would love to keep Justin Fields, he may not be viewed as a starting caliber option.

As for the 2025 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh realistically won’t have any good options, which could lead them to pursue a veteran like Stafford or Rodgers should they become available.

Breer also pointed out teams could be monitoring Stafford as a trade candidate given Los Angeles restructured the final two years of his deal and his return could hinge on whether he’s willing to play past 2025 under a reasonable contract.

As for Rodgers, it was reported earlier this week that he flew to New Jersey to meet with the Jets about his future, only to be told they plan to move on from him. Rodgers could be a June 1st designation which allows him to sign with any team in the league on March 12th.

Jordan Schultz reported earlier that the overwhelming belief among the sources that he’s talked to is that the Jets won’t move forward with Rodgers in 2025.

Schultz notes talks between the two sides are still ongoing. The door hasn’t been completely closed but the Jets would like Rodgers to take a pay cut and commit to attending OTAs if he returns.

A decision from the two sides could come as soon as this week.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Stafford, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

He’s due a base salary of $31 million in 2024, all of which is guaranteed. Stafford is due $32 and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.