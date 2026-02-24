Steelers Uncertain If LT Broderick Jones Will Be Ready For Camp

Steelers GM Omar Khan wasn’t sure whether LT Broderick Jones would be healthy for the start of training camp when asked at the Combine on Tuesday, per Ray Fittipaldo.

The former first-round pick went down with a neck injury in November and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Neck injuries can have serious implications, and it appears that Jones is still working through those. This could make tackle more of a need for the Steelers.

Jones, 24, was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022 and won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022. The Steelers drafted him with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $17,831,746 contract that included a $9,968,542 signing bonus. There’s also a fifth-year option for the 2027 season for the Steelers to decide on in May.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 11 games and made 11 starts for Pittsburgh at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 61 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.