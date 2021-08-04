Steelers Waive/Injured DB DeMarkus Acy & OT Anthony Coyle

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Wednesday that they’ve waived DB DeMarkus Acy and OT Anthony Coyle with injury designations.

Should both players clear waivers on Thursday, they would revert to the Steelers’ injured reserve list.

Acy announced last night that he suffered a torn ACL, so this move was expected.

Acy, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri and signed a three-year rookie contract with the 49ers. Unfortunately, San Francisco waived him during training camp and it took until October for him to sign on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle eventually released Acy from the unit in December. He signed a futures contract with Washington this past January but was waived by the team in April. Acy had just signed with the Steelers back in May before suffering this unfortunate injury.

During his college career at Missouri, Acy appeared in 38 games and recorded 77 tackles, no sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery, and 20 passes defended.