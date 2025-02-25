Steelers Want T.J. Watt To Finish Career In Pittsburgh, Hoping To Get Extension Done

Steelers GM Omar Khan told reporters at the Combine that he’s confident and hopeful that OLB T.J. Watt will finish his career in Pittsburgh, per Ray Fittipaldo.

Watt is entering the final year of his current deal, but Khan is hoping to get an extension done at some point this offseason, per Mark Kaboly.

Steelers owner Art Rooney has said the team wants to look into extending Watt this offseason, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

Watt is in the final year of his four-year, $112 million extension where he’s set to make a base salary of $21 million with a cap hit of just over $30 million in 2025.

He expressed his desire to remain with Pittsburgh long-term after the season ended.

Watt, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing.

In 2024, Watt appeared in all 17 games and recorded 61 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two recoveries and four pass defenses.