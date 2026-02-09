Stefon Diggs Wants To Be Back With Patriots

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs signed a three-year deal ahead of the 2025 season, but his $20.6 million base salary for 2026 isn’t fully guaranteed.

New England could save $16.8 million by releasing Diggs before June 1st, per OverTheCap.com. If they designated him as a post-June 1st release, they would save $20.8 million in 2026 by splitting the $9.7 million potential dead cap hit over 2026 and 2027.

Despite the uncertain future, Diggs was clear about his desire to remain with the Patriots following the Super Bowl loss.

“Oh (expletive). Unless they opt out of the contract,” Diggs said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “I anticipate being here, so I hope so. Love my guys. I had a hell of a year playing with them. Built some real family-like bond, so I hope so, I don’t control it though.”

Diggs, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Diggs played out that contract and signed a three-year deal with the Patriots this offseason.

In 2025, Diggs has appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 82 catches on 99 targets for 970 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Diggs as the news is available.