Stephon Gilmore Loosely Expected To Play Out Final Year Of His Deal With Panthers

According to Greg Bedard, the Panthers’ trade for Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore does not include an agreement on an extension or a pay raise for the veteran corner.

Jeremy Fowler confirms the two sides have a loose expectation that Gilmore will play out the remainder of his contract year.

Fowler doesn’t rule out extension talks picking up later on once Gilmore is more situated.

This is noteworthy as Gilmore was believed to be seeking $15 million a year should he have reached the open market and his current $7 million base salary in 2021 was the source of the conflict between him and the Patriots.

Carolina sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to New England in exchange for Gilmore, who grew up in nearby Rock Hill, South Carolina and went to college at South Carolina.

Gilmore is still on the PUP list and won’t be eligible to play for Carolina until Week 7. The Panthers inherit the prorated remainder of Gilmore’s $7 million base salary, which is just under $6 million.

Gilmore, 31, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

In 2020, Gilmore appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

