Still No Progress Made On New Deal Between Patriots & CB Christian Gonzalez

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Patriots and CB Christian Gonzalez have not made progress on a contract extension.

Fowler says that Gonzalez is looking for a “market-resetting” contract from New England, which would run the team over $33 million per season.

However, Fowler mentions that it’s “uncertain how far New England is willing to go and they don’t have a lot of precedent for making these kinds of deals in the past.”

Gonzalez has not appeared to be happy with the state of negotiations or the situation overall, so this is a situation to watch leading up to Week 1.

Gonzalez, 24, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes an $8,753,720 signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2027.

In 2025, Gonzalez appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 69 total tackles and 10 pass deflections.

We will have more on Gonzalez as it becomes available.