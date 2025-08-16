Still ‘Pretty Sizable Gap’ In Talks Between Commanders & Terry McLaurin

During a recent appearance on ESPN, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler gave an update on Commanders WR Terry McLaurin.

Fowler says that McLaurin remains dug in and that the two sides remain quite far apart on a potential contract extension.

“From what I’m hearing, there’s still a pretty sizable gap in how they see the wide receiver market. Washington’s down here, Terry McLaurin’s pretty high up here. I’m told the player is dug in, remains frustrated, not a lot of traction on a trade right now, even though I do know there are some teams that are interested, or have at least called.”

While a trade may seem unlikely, Fowler added that Washington and McLaurin are waiting each other out, with the possibility that he could play out this season on his current deal and be franchise tagged next year.

But right now, I’m told Washington does remain optimistic in this despite some of the smoke around all of the issues, and him still out of practice. They feel like, when push comes to shove, closer to Week 1, they can reach some sort of compromise. It’s probably not going to be a situation where he plays out the year on his contract and plays on the franchise tag next year. Like, he needs some sort of contract. They are hoping they can find a sweet spot here, but they’re sort of waiting each other out, and meanwhile, this could get ugly.”

McLaurin, 29, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 receptions on 117 targets for 1,096 yards (13.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and McLaurin as the news is available.