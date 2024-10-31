Suspended Jaguars S Tashaun Gipson Allowed To Start Practicing

Jaguars S Tashaun Gipson has been moved from the suspended list to the commissioner’s exempt permission list, per Michael DiRocco.

This will allow him to resume practicing with the team and is another step toward him being reinstated.

The veteran safety was suspended six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy this offseason. However, there have been some delays in bringing him back from suspension for unknown NFL procedural issues.

Gipson, 34, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2012. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year restricted tender with the Browns worth $2.356 million for the 2015 season before signing a five-year deal worth $35.5 million with the Jaguars in 2016.

However, the Jaguars released Gipson in 2018 and he later signed a three-year, $22 million deal with the Texans in 2019. Houston cut Gipson loose and he landed with the Bears on a one-year deal and re-signed to a one-year extension in 2021.

Gibson joined the 49ers in 2022 and was later added to the practice squad before being promoted to their active roster soon after. He re-signed with the team for the 2023 season.

The Jaguars signed Gipson to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Gipson appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and recorded 60 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and three pass defenses.