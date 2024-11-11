Suspension Lifted For Texans DL Mario Edwards

Texans DL Mario Edwards has been reinstated following his four-game suspension for a violation of the substance abuse policy, per the NFL transaction wire.

The Texans have an exemption on Edwards while he returns to practice and don’t have to immediately clear a spot on the roster.

Edwards, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.017 million rookie contract when the Raiders cut him loose during the 2018 preseason.

Edwards was quickly claimed off of waivers by the Giants in September of 2018 and played out the year in New York. From there, Edwards had stints with the Saints, Bears, Jaguars and Titans before joining the Seahawks last year.

He signed a one-year deal with the Texans this past offseason.

In 2024, Edwards has appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded 18 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection.