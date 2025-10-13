Teams Have Made Trade Inquiries With Jets For DE Jermaine Johnson

According to Connor Hughes, Jets DE Jermaine Johnson has been the subject of trade inquiries from several other teams looking for pass rusher help.

However, one of the teams that called told Hughes that the Jets are asking for “a lot” to part with Johnson.

The former first-round pick just returned after a stint on injured reserve this past Sunday against the Broncos and notched his first sack of the season. He’s under contract through 2026 after the Jets picked up his fifth-year option this past May.

Johnson, 26, transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season and had a breakout season that vaulted him into the first-round conversation. The Jets traded up and used the No. 26 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,087,423 rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and included a $6.7 million signing bonus when the Jets picked up Johnson’s fifth-year option worth $13,411,000 for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded 12 total tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.

For more on other players potentially available ahead of the trade deadline, check out our 2025 Midseason NFL Trade Block.