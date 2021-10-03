Teams Still Monitoring Veteran QB Josh McCown For Potential Role

According to Jason La Canfora, there are multiple NFL teams still monitoring veteran QB Josh McCown for a potential role.

The Jaguars and Jets both made a run at bringing in McCown this offseason as a mentor to their young quarterbacks, per La Canfora, and both remain interested, along with other teams.

For now, McCown is coaching his sons as they play high school football in Texas. He has not ruled out a return to the NFL at some point in November when their season is over, though, perhaps around Week 9 or Week 10.

McCown has been a valuable mentorship presence for teams and is viewed as a future star in the coaching ranks. After adding him to the roster last season, the Texans actually interviewed him for their head coaching vacancy.

McCown, 42, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2002. He played for several teams including the Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers and Browns before signing a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

The Jets brought McCown back on a one-year contract worth $10 million for the 2018 season. McCown later returned before joining the Eagles on a one-year contract last August.

The Eagles signed McCown out of retirement and added him to their practice squad at the start of the season. Houston later added him to their active roster in November before releasing him in March.

For his career, McCown has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,727 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns.