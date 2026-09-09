Tests On Sam Darnold’s Hip Rule Out Fracture, More Tests To Come

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Seahawks QB Sam Darnold was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle to undergo a CT scan on his injured hip.

According to Schefter, the initial test was “encouraging but inconclusive.” The plan from here is for Darnold to undergo an MRI on Thursday to further determine the severity of the injury.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald told reporters after the game that tests ruled out a hip fracture.

Darnold was forced from Wednesday’s season open after being tackled by Patriot defenders. He was later ruled out for the game.

Former NFL physician David Chao mentioned that Darnold’s hip injury could be long-term if X-rays are positive for a fracture. The good news is that Chao does not believe this was a dislocation, but the main concern is a posterior wall acetabular fracture, which would be similar to the injury Tua Tagovailoa suffered at Alabama.

Chao admits that “the worry meter is high” for Darnold’s injury.

Drew Lock took over for the Seahawks and led them to a come-from-behind win over the Patriots.

Darnold, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers in 2023. He joined the Vikings this past on a one-year deal.

After elevating his play with the Vikings, Darnold was the best quarterback available in free agency and signed a three-year, $100 million deal with Seattle.

In 2025, Darnold appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and completed 67.7 percent of his pass attempts for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He added 35 carries for 95 yards.

We’ll have more on Darnold and the Seahawks as the news is available.