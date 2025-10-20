Texans Activate DL Denico Autry From PUP List Among Four Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced they have activated DL Denico Autry and sixth-round S Jaylen Reed from the PUP list.

In correspondence, the Texans have waived CB Zion Childress. Additionally, the Texans have elevated CB D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 7 against the Seahawks.

Autry, 35, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2014 but was waived after a week and claimed by the Raiders.

The Raiders decided to waive him later on and signed him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. Las Vegas promoted him to the active roster back in 2014 and signed him to one-year deals three years in a row.

The Colts signed him to a three-year, $17.8 million deal back in 2018. He played out the final year of his contract and eventually signed a three-year, $21.5 million contract with the Titans in 2021.

After playing out that deal, Autry signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Texans in 2024.

In 2024, Autry appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 13 tackles, three sacks and three pass deflections.