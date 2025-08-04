Texans Activate RB Dameon Pierce From PUP List

Per the wire, the Texans have activated RB Dameon Pierce from the physically unable to perform list.
Pierce, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Texans out of Florida in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He is entering the final year of hisv$4,475,432 rookie contract that has an average annual value of $1,118,858.
In 2024, Pierce appeared in 11 games for the Texans and had 40 carries for 293 yards (7.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.
We will have more on Pierce as it becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!