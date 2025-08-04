Texans Activate RB Dameon Pierce From PUP List

Per the wire, the Texans have activated RB Dameon Pierce from the physically unable to perform list.

Pierce, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Texans out of Florida in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is entering the final year of hisv$4,475,432 rookie contract that has an average annual value of $1,118,858.

In 2024, Pierce appeared in 11 games for the Texans and had 40 carries for 293 yards (7.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Pierce as it becomes available.