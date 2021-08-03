Texans Activated Three From NFI List Including CB Lonnie Johnson

The Houston Texans activated CB Lonnie Johnson Jr, DB Cornell Armstrong and TE Pharoah Brown from the non-football injury list on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Johnson, 24, was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Texans. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $5,204,652 contract that included $2,536,775 guaranteed.

Johnson stands to make a base salary of $968,150 for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and recorded 76 tackles and no interceptions.