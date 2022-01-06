Texans Activating LB Kevin Pierre-Louis From COVID List, Placing TE Jeff Driskel On IR

The Houston Texans announced on Thursday that they are activating LB Kevin Pierre-Louis from the COVID-19 list and moving TE Jeff Driskel from the COVID list to injured reserve.

Pierre-Louis, 30, was originally a fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boston College. The Chiefs later traded LB D.J. Alexander to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Pierre-Louis.

Pierre-Louis played out the final year of his four-year, $2.605 million contract with the Chiefs before agreeing to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Jets in 2018. However, the Jets declined his 2019 option and he eventually signed a one-year deal with the Bears.

Washington brought Pierre-Louis in a one-year contract worth up to $3.45 million for the 2020 season. This offseason, he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Texans.

In 2021, Pierre-Louis appeared in eight games for the Texans and recorded 10 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Driskel, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals.

Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on with the Lions. From there, the Broncos signed Driskel to a two-year contract in March of last year but he was cut loose this offseason and later signed with the Texans.

Houston cut Driskel coming out of the preseason but brought him back to the practice squad. He recently converted from a quarterback to a tight end while with the team.

In 2020, Driskel appeared in three games for the Broncos and completed 54.7 percent for 432 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 28 yards.