Texans Announce Four Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced four roster moves on Sunday, including releasing LB Tae Davis, FB Andy Janovich, and OL Myron Cunningham.

The team is also placing WR Chester Rogers on the injured reserve list.

Rogers, 28, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State back in May of 2016. He finished his three-year contract before returning to the Colts on a one-year, restricted tender.

The Dolphins signed Rogers to a one-year deal in 2020 but released him before the start of the season.

From there, Rogers signed on to the Titans’ practice squad and was on and off of their roster.

In 2021, Rogers appeared in 16 games for the Titans and caught 30 passes for 301 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie.

The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the Browns. He primarily played on their special teams unit and was not tendered as a restricted free agent in 2021.

He signed with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent but was waived with an injury designation during camp.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Browns, recording seven tackles.