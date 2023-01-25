Texans Announce They Completed Second Interviews With Ejiro Evero & Mike Kafka

The Houston Texans announced that they have completed their second interviews with Broncos DC Ejiro Evero and Giants OC Mike Kafka for their head coach job.

We have completed additional discussions with Ejiro Evero and Mike Kafka regarding our head coaching position. pic.twitter.com/4bJuIazoaG — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 25, 2023

Evero has been in demand this offseason and also interviewed for the Broncos, Colts and Cardinals’ vacancies. The Falcons also looked to interview him for its defensive coordinator job, but Denver denied Atlanta’s request.

Kafka interviewed virtually with the Texans last weekend. Now that the Giants have been eliminated, he can meet in person with the team.

Here’s where the Texans’ coaching search stands so far:

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Second Interview) Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Second Interview) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Interviewed) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Interviewed) Rams assistant HC Thomas Brown (Interviewed) Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Interviewed) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn)

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Broncos ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 11 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.

Kafka, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022 and helped the team to the playoffs as they ranked 15th in points per game and 18th in yards per game.

We’ll have more on the Texans’ coaching search as the news is available.