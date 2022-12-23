Texans Announce Three Roster Moves Including Placing WR Nico Collins On IR

The Houston Texans announced a series of roster moves on Friday for Week 16’s game.

Texans activated DB Grayland Arnold from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Texans placed WR Nico Collins on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Texans signed WR Malik Turner to their practice squad.

Collins, 23, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that includes a $902,921 signing bonus.

In 2022, Collins appeared in 10 games for the Texans and caught 37 passes for 481 yards receiving and two touchdowns.