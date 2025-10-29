Texans Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Houston Texans announced they signed TE Dalton Keene to their practice squad and released RB Jawhar Jordan in a corresponding move.

We have signed Dalton Keene to the practice squad and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/IwxfDJolm0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 29, 2025

Houston hosted Keene for a workout last week.

Keene, 26, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Virginia Tech after the Patriots traded up to get him.

He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose in 2022.

Keene had since had stints with the Eagles and Broncos before signing on with the Texans in 2023. He returned to the Texans last year on a futures contract and was placed on injured reserve. Houston cut him with a settlement in August.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.