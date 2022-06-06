Texans Assistant Coach Romeo Crennel Announces Retirement

The Houston Texans announced that senior assistant coach Romeo Crennel will retire after 50 years of coaching.

50 years of coaching in the books. Congrats on your retirement, Romeo 👏 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 6, 2022

“Football has been my entire life and it’s been a dream come true to coach for 50 years,” said Crennel. “There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career. I especially want to thank the fans and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long. I’ll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I’ll miss the most is being around the guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family. I would also want to thank my wife Rosemary and my three daughters, Lisa, Tiffany and Kristine, for all of their support over the years. Because of their love and selflessness, I have been able to live out my dream. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time with my grandchildren while staying around the game of football.”

Crennel, 74, began his NFL coaching career with the Giants back in 1981 as their special teams coach. He later took jobs with the Patriots, Jets and Browns before returning to New England in 2001 as their defensive coordinator.

After four seasons with the Patriots, Crennel was hired as the Browns’ head coach. Unfortunately, he was later fired after four years with the team.

Crennel spent a few years with the Chiefs as their defensive coordinator and interim head coach before the Texans hired as their defensive coordinator in 2014. Houston made the decision to promote Mike Vrabel in 2017 before moving Crennel back to coordinator in 2018.

He had stepped down as defensive coordinator but remained on staff as the assistant head coach and was promoted to interim HC once Bill O’Brien was fired. He stayed on under new HC David Culley in 2021 as the senior advisor for football performance.

Crennel finished his career with a 32-63 record as a head coach, which spanned seven seasons with the Browns, Chiefs and Texans. He won five Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach, two with the Giants and three with the Patriots and holds the record for oldest head coach to coach in a game.