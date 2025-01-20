Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Expresses Desire To Remain With Houston Long Term

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. is eligible for an extension this offseason as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal before the fifth-year option that is likely to be picked up.

Stingley was selected to his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro First team in 2024 in his third year in the league. He will assuredly see a raise that ranks him near the top of his position after a strong 2024 campaign.

Going into his first offseason eligible for a new contract, Stingley expressed his desire to remain with Houston on his next contract and the rest of his career.

“Yeah I want to be here forever,” Stingley said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime.

Stingley, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore but missed time during his junior season due to a Lisfranc injury. The Texans used the No. 3 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He finished the third year of a four-year, $34,657,529 contract that includes a $22,385,476 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Stingley appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 54 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 18 passes defended and five interceptions.