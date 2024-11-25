Texans CB Ka’dar Hollman Tore His ACL

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans CB Ka’dar Hollman suffered a torn ACL this past Sunday in the loss to the Titans.

Hollman will undergo surgery to repair the ligament and will have a nine to 12-month recovery timeline. Unfortunately that could put him behind the eight-ball for the 2025 season.

Hollman, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2,694,948 rookie contract that included $174,948 guaranteed when the Packers traded him to the Texans during the preseason.

However, Houston waived Hollman during the final roster cuts. He caught on with the Saints and had a short stint on their practice squad.

From there, he played for the Texans and 49ers before signing on to the Falcons’ practice squad. He then returned to San Francisco for another stint before joining the Dolphins’ taxi squad. Hollman then caught on with the Texans for 2023 and appeared in all of their games.

Houston cut him loose in March and he signed with the Ravens. Baltimore cut him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad, but Houston signed him back to their active roster in October.

In 2024, Hollman appeared in three games for the Ravens and seven games for the Texans, recording 13 total tackles and two pass deflections.