Texans Claimed LB Jackson Woodard Off Waivers From Seahawks

The Texans have claimed UDFA LB Jackson Woodard off the waiver wire from the Seahawks, per the NFL transaction wire.

Seattle just cut Woodard loose yesterday at the conclusion of their rookie minicamp.

Woodard, 22, started his career at Arkansas before transferring to UNLV in 2023. He started his final two years there, earning first-team All-Mountain West both seasons and conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

He signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his five-year college career, Woodard recorded 267 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, six sacks, two fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, five interceptions and 17 pass deflections in 56 career games.