Texans Cut DT Jayden Peevy

The Houston Texans announced they waived DT Jayden Peevy on Thursday.

Peevy, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however, and re-signed to the practice squad.

Tennessee re-signed Peevy to a futures deal for the 2023 season and he made the roster coming out of the preseason. However, he was waived and bounced on and off the Titans practice squad before being let go in October and signing with the Panthers practice squad.

Peevy signed a futures deal with the Browns but was let go and returned for a second stint with the Panthers before being cut again. He signed to Houston’s practice squad in November.

In 2024, Peevy appeared in four games for the Panthers and recorded six total tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.