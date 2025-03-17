Texans Cut Three Players, Sign CB Ronald Darby

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are signing CB Ronald Darby to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

The Houston Texans also announced on Monday they have cut three players, including CB Anthony Averett, S Brandon Hill and WR Kearis Jackson.

Hill was waived with a failed physical designation.

Darby, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.

Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.

The Broncos signed Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract with $19 million fully guaranteed in 2021. However, he was released after two seasons.

From there, Darby signed a one-year deal with the Ravens in 2023. Darby then signed a two-year deal with Jacksonville last offseason but was let go after just a season.

In 2024, Darby appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 46 tackles, including three tackles for loss and nine pass deflections.