Texans DE Danielle Hunter Seeking Extension

According to Tony Pauline, Texans DE Danielle Hunter is seeking a contract extension as he enters the final year of his deal in 2025.

Pauline says Hunter is targeting a long-term deal in the range of $30 million a season after a successful season where he had 12 sacks.

Hunter signed a two-year deal with Houston last year as a free agent that paid him $30 million in 2024. He’s due $19 million this upcoming season.

Hunter, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

The two sides reworked his deal a few times to move money around. Hunter finally played through the deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2024, signing a two-year, $49 million deal with the Texans.

In 2024, Hunter appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 46 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.

