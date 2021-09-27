Texans Designate K Ka’imi Fairbairn & DB A.J. Moore To Return From IR

The Houston Texans officially designated K Ka’imi Fairbairn and DB A.J. Moore to return from injured reserve on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Texans to activate them from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Fairbairn, 27, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, rookie contract when the Texans placed a second-round restricted tender on him last year.

Fairbairn made a base salary of $3.095 million for the 2020 season before agreeing to a four-year, $17.65 million contract with $9 million fully guaranteed with the Texans last year.

In 2020, Ka’imi Fairbairn appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and converted 27 of 31 field goal attempts (87.1 percent) to go along with 37 of 40 extra point tries (92.5 percent).