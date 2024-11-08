Texans Designate WR Nico Collins To Return, Place G Kenyon Green On IR

The Houston Texans announced they officially designate WR Nico Collins to return from injured reserve and placed G Kenyon Green on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Nico Collins has been Designated for Return/Returned to practice and we have made another roster move. pic.twitter.com/a0llsqDsze — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 8, 2024

This officially opens Collins’ 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Collins landed on injured reserve last month with a hamstring injury. It provides a big boost to Houston’s offense following Stefon Diggs‘ season-ending injury given Collins led the entire league in receiving yards at the time of his injury.

Collins, 25, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that included a $902,921 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Texans.

In 2024, Collins has appeared in five games for the Texans and caught 32 passes on 45 targets for 567 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Green, 23, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and 2020, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Texans used the No. 15 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $15,953,416 rookie contract that includes an $8,782,485 signing bonus. There is a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Green has appeared in eight games for the Texans with eight starts at left guard.