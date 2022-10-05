Texans Designating LB Christian Harris To Return From IR

The Houston Texans announced that they have designated third-round LB Christian Harris to return from injured reserve.

DL Mario Addison and LB Christian Harris have returned to practice. — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 5, 2022

Harris, 21, was a three-year starter at Alabama and earned freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC honors in 2019. The Texans used the No. 75 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year $5,348,249 rookie contract with Houston that includes a $1,069,636 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Harris appeared in 41 games and made 40 starts, recording 221 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, and seven pass defenses.