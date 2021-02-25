Texans Don’t Plan To Franchise Tag WR Will Fuller

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans do not plan to use the franchise tag on WR Will Fuller.

Fuller played out the 2020 season under his fifth-year option and is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts.

There had been some speculation Houston might try to keep Fuller given he’s a favorite of QB Deshaun Watson but the projected $16.4 million tag is apparently too steep a price for that.

The window for teams to franchise tag players opened Tuesday and lasts until March 9. The new league year starts March 17.

It should be mentioned that Fuller was suspended for six games last season and still has one game remaining to serve in 2021.

Fuller, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.164 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $1.83 million for the 2019 season when the Texans exercised his fifth-year option in 2019.

The option is worth $10.1 million for the 2020 season. Fuller is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Fuller appeared in 11 games for the Texans and caught 53 passes for 879 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

