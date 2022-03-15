Texans Expected To Keep Laremy Tunsil, Despite Trade Interest From Others Teams

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are expected to keep LT Laremy Tunsil for next season despite being the target of “exploratory trade calls” from other teams.

Tunsil reiterated on Twitter that he’s returning to Houston.

Tunsil, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed. Tunsil is set to make a base salary of $18.5 million next season. He missed most of last season after undergoing thumb surgery.

In 2021, Tunsil appeared in five games for the Texans and made five starts for them at left tackle.