Texans Expected To Pick Up Fifth-Year Option For C.J. Stroud

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are expected to pick up the fifth-year option for QB C.J. Stroud this offseason.

The option is projected to be worth $25.904 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season. Houston has until May to make a decision.

He’s eligible for a new contract for the first time this offseason, and while it’s long been expected to be a foregone conclusion, there’s now some concern given his struggles since his exceptional rookie year.

Still, Texans GM Nick Caserio called any trade speculation around Stroud “moronic,” so it certainly seems like the organization remains high on the former No. 3 pick.

Stroud, 24, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior season and was drafted by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick.

He signed a four-year, $36.3 million rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $23.38 million. The contract has a fifth-year option worth $25.904 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Stroud appeared in 14 games for the Texans and completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 48 times for 209 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Stroud as the news is available.