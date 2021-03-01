Texans Expected To Re-Sign RFAs DT P.J. Hall, S A.J. Moore & TE Pharaoh Brown

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, citing league sources, reports that the Texans are expected to retain restricted free DT P.J. Hall, S A.J. Moore and TE Pharaoh Brown this offseason.

According to Wilson, the Texans will likely use a $2.133 million restricted tender on Hall.

Wilson says Moore is expected to return on a one-year contract worth less than the lowest restricted tender. Sources tell Wilson that the Texans previously discussed a potential extension for Moore.

Hall, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. Hall was traded to the Vikings but failed a physical and reverted back to the Raiders.

Hall was in the third year of his four-year, $4,713,470 contract when Las Vegas waived him and he eventually signed on with the Texans.

In 2020, Hall appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 34 tackles and a sack.

Moore, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Patriots, but was waived a few months later.

The Texans later claimed Moore off of waivers and he’s been in Houston ever since.

In 2020, Moore appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 34 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass defense.